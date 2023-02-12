The Bishop Strickland Show

Bp. Strickland: Confessing our sins helps us know God's love and mercy more deeply

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland explains beautifully the need to conform ourselves to God's love and encourage others to believe that God loves them, too.

The Bishop Strickland ShowFebruary 12, 2023

About the Show

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

