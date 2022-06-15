Bp. Strickland encourages greater devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland urges the faithful to consider devoting themselves to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, especially since the month of June is dedicated to the Sacred Heart.
The Bishop Strickland ShowJune 15, 2022
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
