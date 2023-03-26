Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bp. Strickland: German bishops are 'abandoning the faith' by approving same-sex 'blessings'
The Bishop Strickland ShowSee More
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland calls out the German bishops for their “foolish” vote approving same-sex “blessings” and describes what real Christian compassion is, as opposed to the “false compassion” of the German bishops.
March 26, 2023
Recent EpisodesShow More
Bp. Strickland: Bishops who teach 'heterodoxy' undermine their role as shepherds of the faithful
Bp. Strickland: Lent is an opportunity to 'wake up to the divine truth' we're called to live by
Bp. Strickland on the late Cdl. Pell: His humanity and spirituality were beautifully 'woven together'
Comments