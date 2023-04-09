Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bp. Strickland: German bishops misunderstand what 'development of doctrine' means
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on a statement he made regarding the German Synodal Way, explaining what the “development of doctrine” really means.
April 9, 2023
