Bp. Strickland invites priest to discuss the importance of angels in the lives of Catholics

On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, His Excellency is joined by Father William Wagner of the Opus Angelorum to discuss the importance of the holy angels in the daily lives of ordinary Catholics, including the Sacrifice of the Mass and help in making moral decisions.

April 2, 2023

