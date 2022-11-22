Bp. Strickland: Jesus Christ must be King in our daily lives too
On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland shares a message for the Solemnity of Christ the King, which was celebrated this past Sunday.
The Bishop Strickland ShowNovember 22, 2022
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
Recent VideosSee More
-
Bp. Strickland: Jesus Christ must be King in our daily lives too
-
US bishop: Sanctity of life still the 'foundational issue' facing American voters
-
US bishop: Too many Church leaders side with pro-abortion Joe Biden
-
Bp. Strickland: Catholics should 'correct' bishops whose teachings don't conform to apostolic faith
-
Bp. Strickland: Catholics must reject the preaching of false gospels and cling to Christ