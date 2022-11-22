The Bishop Strickland Show

Bp. Strickland: Jesus Christ must be King in our daily lives too

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland shares a message for the Solemnity of Christ the King, which was celebrated this past Sunday.

About the Show

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

