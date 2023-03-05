The Bishop Strickland Show

Bp. Strickland: Lent is an opportunity to 'wake up to the divine truth' we're called to live by

On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland urges us this Lent to draw closer to the Blessed Virgin Mary and to proclaim and live in accord with God’s truth.

March 5, 2023

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

