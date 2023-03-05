Bp. Strickland: Lent is an opportunity to 'wake up to the divine truth' we're called to live by
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland urges us this Lent to draw closer to the Blessed Virgin Mary and to proclaim and live in accord with God’s truth.
The Bishop Strickland ShowMarch 5, 2023
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
