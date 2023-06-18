Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bp. Strickland: Mercy without repentance is 'fake' and presumptuous
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland reacts to an article by Msgr. Charles Pope in the National Catholic Register that discusses eight common errors present in the modern Church.
June 18, 2023
