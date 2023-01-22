Bp. Strickland on the late Cdl. Pell: His humanity and spirituality were beautifully 'woven together'
On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland offers his reflections on the life of the late Cardinal George Pell and defends the intrinsic value of human beings from manipulation by hyper-"scientific" ideas and ideologies.
The Bishop Strickland ShowJanuary 22, 2023
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
