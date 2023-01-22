LifeSiteNews Internship Applications Now Open for Spring & Summer 2023
APPLY NOW
The Bishop Strickland Show

Bp. Strickland on the late Cdl. Pell: His humanity and spirituality were beautifully 'woven together'

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland offers his reflections on the life of the late Cardinal George Pell and defends the intrinsic value of human beings from manipulation by hyper-"scientific" ideas and ideologies.

The Bishop Strickland ShowJanuary 22, 2023

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The Bishop Strickland Show

About the Show

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

Recent Videos

See More