Bp. Strickland: Pelosi is the one 'politicizing' Communion by ignoring the counsel of her shepherd
On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on the gravity of sin and Nancy Pelosi's reception of Holy Communion at the Vatican. Bishop Athanasius Schneider also makes a special appearance!
The Bishop Strickland ShowJuly 8, 2022
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
Recent VideosSee More
-
Bp. Strickland: Pelosi is the one 'politicizing' Communion by ignoring the counsel of her shepherd
-
US bishop: Roe reversal a 'step in the right direction' toward protecting the 'most innocent'
-
Bp. Strickland encourages greater devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
-
'Poorly catechized' Pelosi needs Abp. Cordileone to help get her 'life in order': Bp. Strickland
-
Catholic bishops must be more unified in openly defending unborn life: Bp. Strickland