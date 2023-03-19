Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bp. Strickland: Prayer and fasting help us become 'more sensitized to blessings and goodness'
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland takes part in a short interview with author and high school theology teacher Charles Fraune about his new book Slaying Dragons: What Exorcists See and What We Should Know.
March 19, 2023
