Bp. Strickland: Sexual sins are 'spiritual fentanyl' eroding our culture

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland shares how sexual sins of all kinds (not just homosexual acts) can easily destroy the lives of individuals and families, and later urges us to never give up on God's mercy, no matter how many times or how grievously we've sinned.

The Bishop Strickland ShowFebruary 26, 2023

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

