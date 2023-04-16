Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bp. Strickland: The 'joyful' message of Easter calls us to live a more 'fulfilling' life in Christ
The Bishop Strickland ShowSee More
On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland speaks about what the faithful should keep in mind this Easter season and teaches us why we should pay great care to the content and manner of our prayer life.
April 16, 2023
Recent EpisodesShow More
Bp. Strickland: Bishops who teach 'heterodoxy' undermine their role as shepherds of the faithful
Bp. Strickland: Lent is an opportunity to 'wake up to the divine truth' we're called to live by
Comments