The Bishop Strickland Show

Bp. Strickland: The lives of the saints can teach us how to practice sacrificial love

Starting today, The Bishop Strickland Show will now be released every Sunday at 10:00 AM ET on LifeSiteNews. On this week's episode, Bishop Joseph Strickland encourages the faithful to be inspired by the lives of the saints and imitate their willingness to sacrifice for others and evangelize.

The Bishop Strickland ShowDecember 11, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The Bishop Strickland Show

About the Show

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

Recent Videos

See More