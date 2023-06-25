Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Bp. Strickland: The Sacred Heart of Jesus reminds us of the purpose of His Incarnation

The Bishop Strickland Show

The Bishop Strickland Show

See More

On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, its connection to the Eucharist, and its crucial importance for contemporary Catholics.

June 25, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
25:38

Bp. Strickland: The Sacred Heart of Jesus reminds us of the purpose of His Incarnation

Recent Videos
25:39

Bp. Strickland: Mercy without repentance is 'fake' and presumptuous

Recent Videos
25:39

US bishop: Woke ideology has 'overplayed its hand' and ultimately won't last

Recent Videos
25:37

Bp. Strickland: Catholics must fearlessly defend the truth and oppose woke culture

Recent Videos
25:37

Bp. Strickland: Catholics should charitably correct error, even if it comes from Pope Francis

Recent Videos
25:20

US bishop: Woke agenda is separating souls from God, leading them into 'darkness'

Recent Videos
25:35

Bp. Strickland: Christians must be ready to make brave sacrifices for the Gospel

Recent Videos
25:38

Bp. Strickland: There's nothing 'pastoral' about making Church teaching 'easier for people'

Recent Videos
25:37

US bishop: Abortion should be treated as a 'human' issue, not just a Catholic issue

Recent Videos
25:39

Bp. Strickland: The 'joyful' message of Easter calls us to live a more 'fulfilling' life in Christ

Recent Videos
25:37

Bp. Strickland: German bishops misunderstand what 'development of doctrine' means

Recent Videos
23:41

Bp. Strickland invites priest to discuss the importance of angels in the lives of Catholics

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...