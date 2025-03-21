Bp. Strickland: The War on Chastity Is a War on Souls
Bishop Joseph Strickland sounds the alarm on the world’s attack against chastity, exposing how modern culture distorts love and enslaves souls. He reminds Catholics—married, single, and consecrated—that chastity isn’t a burden, but the key to true freedom, joy, and holiness. Will the faithful rise against the deception, or be consumed by the lies of the age?
Watch MORE from Bishop Strickland: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/how-the-culture-of-lust-is-destroying-society-bishop-strickland/
