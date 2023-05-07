Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Bp. Strickland: There's nothing 'pastoral' about making Church teaching 'easier for people'
On this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses Cardinal Kevin Farrell’s proposed document about admitting divorced and remarried Catholics to Holy Communion, Abp. Vincenzo Paglia’s apparent support for assisted suicide, and more.
May 7, 2023
