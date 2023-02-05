The Bishop Strickland Show

Bp. Strickland: Too many in the Church act like no conversion is needed to follow Christ

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland reacts to Father James Martin's tweet defending Pete Buttigieg's same-sex "marriage" and reminds us that truths of the natural law bind us all, Catholic or non-Catholic.

The Bishop Strickland ShowFebruary 5, 2023

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

