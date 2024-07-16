Brain death and ORGAN HARVESTING: What you NEED to know

LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen sits down with Dr. Paul Byrne, a neonatologist and an outspoken critic of the concept of “brain death” and its exploitation by Big Pharma.

Dr. Byrne explains the troubling concept of “brain death,” which he says is medically and philosophically flawed. He argues that it was created to facilitate organ transplantation from otherwise living human beings – in other words, organ harvesting. This is a crime against the natural moral law.

In fact, death is understood to have set in when the body starts to decompose. This definitely isn’t so for a person who is only “brain dead” and can still have very many signs of life. Further, in Dr. Byrne’s own experience, even those who have been declared “brain dead” have later shown signs of “brain life.”

Organ donation sounds like a great gift for the world at first, but the implications are much more concerning. Dr. Byrne discusses these implications with John-Henry while also touching on the legal aspects of “brain death” and the influence of “Big Pharma.”

Dr. Byrne sets out powerful ways in which you can protect yourself and your loved ones, including getting educated on the importance of informed consent and legal protections, and the various points at which you need to opt out of organ donation – that is, if you want to avoid organs being harvested while you or your loved ones are still alive.

