Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Brain death and ORGAN HARVESTING: What you NEED to know

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen sits down with Dr. Paul Byrne, a neonatologist and an outspoken critic of the concept of “brain death” and its exploitation by Big Pharma.

Dr. Byrne explains the troubling concept of “brain death,” which he says is medically and philosophically flawed. He argues that it was created to facilitate organ transplantation from otherwise living human beings – in other words, organ harvesting. This is a crime against the natural moral law.

In fact, death is understood to have set in when the body starts to decompose. This definitely isn’t so for a person who is only “brain dead” and can still have very many signs of life. Further, in Dr. Byrne’s own experience, even those who have been declared “brain dead” have later shown signs of “brain life.”

Organ donation sounds like a great gift for the world at first, but the implications are much more concerning. Dr. Byrne discusses these implications with John-Henry while also touching on the legal aspects of “brain death” and the influence of “Big Pharma.”

Dr. Byrne sets out powerful ways in which you can protect yourself and your loved ones, including getting educated on the importance of informed consent and legal protections, and the various points at which you need to opt out of organ donation – that is, if you want to avoid organs being harvested while you or your loved ones are still alive.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

July 16, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
44:08

Brain death and ORGAN HARVESTING: What you NEED to know

Recent Videos
1:02:26

Jaw-dropping Vatican financial and sexual corruption EXPOSED

Recent Videos
44:41

Music is ABSOLUTELY CENTRAL to Tolkien’s Catholic vision in Middle Earth

Recent Videos
1:21:20

ENCORE | Man on deathbed after car crash. Here's what he saw

Recent Videos
40:40

THIS holy priest was canceled for doing exactly what priests MUST do

Recent Videos
40:38

Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ prophecy of coming AI tyranny uncovered

Recent Videos
39:28

MIRACLE! St. Michael statue on Donald Trump's bedside table: Fr. Altman tells the story

Recent Videos
28:11

‘New World Order,’ Jerusalem Temple – Two key goals for this religious group hastening ‘Messiah’

Recent Videos
17:42

Who are the REAL conspiracy theorists?

Recent Videos
24:07

2024 – A year that will change the course of history?

Recent Videos
1:06:59

Pope Francis, End Times prophecy, warning, miracle: Here's how it all lines up

Recent Videos
52:45

This homeschooling Catholic mom of 12 serves 50k people in Ethiopia

Comments

1 Comments

    Loading...