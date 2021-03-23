Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Brand new Catholic-focused pro-life group launched in Ohio

Tue Mar 23, 2021 - 5:21 pm EST

In This Episode

Pro-life activist Gabriel Vance shares the story of how he came to found 'Catholics for Life.'

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL