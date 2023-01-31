Brave priest exposes heretical "Shadow Church," Ready to die

Suspended, silenced, and stripped of their ministries, priests around the world are vanishing before our very eyes — all because of corrupt bishops who are actively working on behalf of a globalist "Shadow Church." Despite the personal risk of ecclesiastical backlash one brave priest has dared to speak out and remains ready to die for the true Faith: Fr. Leon Pereira. Answering to his conscience and to the truth of Jesus Christ, Fr. Leon Pereira is laying it all on the line in the wake of the many cancelled priests before him. The war between the Shadow Church and Fr. Leon Pereira has begun.

The John-Henry Westen Show

