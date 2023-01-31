Brave priest exposes heretical "Shadow Church," Ready to die
Suspended, silenced, and stripped of their ministries, priests around the world are vanishing before our very eyes — all because of corrupt bishops who are actively working on behalf of a globalist "Shadow Church." Despite the personal risk of ecclesiastical backlash one brave priest has dared to speak out and remains ready to die for the true Faith: Fr. Leon Pereira. Answering to his conscience and to the truth of Jesus Christ, Fr. Leon Pereira is laying it all on the line in the wake of the many cancelled priests before him. The war between the Shadow Church and Fr. Leon Pereira has begun.
FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!
https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!
The John-Henry Westen ShowJanuary 31, 2023
Recent VideosSee More
-
Brave priest exposes heretical "Shadow Church," Ready to die
-
Mystical revelations of St. Joseph's hidden life now revealed
-
BREAKING: Will Pope Francis fulfill prophecy by visiting Russia?
-
REPORT: German 'Synodal Way" is quickly corrupting the Catholic Church
-
This real exorcist is revealing details on driving out Satan