Brazil takes global role in defending the unborn after US abandons pro-life coalition
One of the first things Joe Biden did after becoming president was to remove the United States from the pro-life Geneva Consensus Declaration. Brazil has now taken the lead and made the promotion of the Consensus a top priority.
LSNTVMay 19, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Brazil takes global role in defending the unborn after US abandons pro-life coalition
-
-
Abortion supporters admit they're motivated by Satan and that the battle for life is 'spiritual'
-
WATCH: LifeSite's coverage of the Canadian March for Life 2022
-
Pro-abortion radicals are 'domestic terrorists' who will be prosecuted