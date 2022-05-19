LSNTV

Brazil takes global role in defending the unborn after US abandons pro-life coalition

One of the first things Joe Biden did after becoming president was to remove the United States from the pro-life Geneva Consensus Declaration. Brazil has now taken the lead and made the promotion of the Consensus a top priority.

LSNTVMay 19, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More