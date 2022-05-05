Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro calls defending the unborn a 'mission from God'
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro recently hosted Tonio de Mello, an adoptive father of 44 disabled children, and three of his sons in the nation's capital of Brasilia. President Bolsonaro also participated in this special interview with Tonio's son Alex on what defending life means to him. Help Tonio's disabled children: www.lifefunder.com/jesusmenino
LSNTVMay 5, 2022
Recent VideosSee More
-
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro calls defending the unborn a 'mission from God'
-
These Catholic priests need your help! Life after being canceled by your bishop
-
What does the leaked Supreme Court ruling mean for America and the unborn? Pro-life lawyer responds
-
DC pro-lifers ecstatic that abortion may be outlawed after leaked Roe v. Wade opinion
-
Pro-life park underway across from West Virginia's last abortion mill