Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro calls defending the unborn a 'mission from God'

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro recently hosted Tonio de Mello, an adoptive father of 44 disabled children, and three of his sons in the nation's capital of Brasilia. President Bolsonaro also participated in this special interview with Tonio's son Alex on what defending life means to him. Help Tonio's disabled children: www.lifefunder.com/jesusmenino

LSNTVMay 5, 2022

