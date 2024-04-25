Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: 16-year-old Catholic was just suspended for wearing THIS shirt

A 16-year-old Catholic student at an Ontario public high school has been suspended and is facing expulsion for wearing a sweatshirt with an inscription reading, “There are only two genders.” The young man was ordered to go to the school office, where it was demanded that he remove the hoodie or be suspended. When Malachy O’Kane said that he was just expressing his beliefs in the same way the many LGBT posters at the school were expressing opposing beliefs, the school’s vice principal walked out of the room. Now, Malachy finds himself at the center of a fiery international debate on freedom of expression, biological truth, and the uncompromising LGBT agenda. As the LGBT cult rages for greater control, Malachy’s unwavering stance challenges this movement — while also shining a light on the school officials who have suspended him. Despite the suspension, Malachy is standing firm, trusting in God, relying on his Catholic faith, and becoming a symbol of truth in the face of adversity.

April 25, 2024

