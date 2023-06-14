BREAKING: Abp. Viganò: Cdl. Gregory’s silence on DC ‘Pride Mass’ a ‘betrayal of Christ’s teaching’
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has urged the faithful to ‘prayer, fasting, and penance’ in ‘atonement for the disrespect and sacrilege committed’ at the ‘Pride Mass’ in Washington, DC.
June 14, 2023
