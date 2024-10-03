BREAKING | All you need to know about Melania Trump's endorsement of abortion in her new book
In this video, John-Henry Westen discusses the upsetting excerpts leaked from Melania Trump’s upcoming memoir, Melania, which sees the former First Lady fully endorse abortion as a ‘fundamental right,’ effectively adopting the extremist position of the Democratic Party and abortion industry leader Planned Parenthood.
Read more here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/melania-trump-champions-abortion-in-upcoming-memoir-fundamental-right/
October 3, 2024
