BREAKING | All you need to know about Melania Trump's endorsement of abortion in her new book

In this video, John-Henry Westen discusses the upsetting excerpts leaked from Melania Trump’s upcoming memoir, Melania, which sees the former First Lady fully endorse abortion as a ‘fundamental right,’ effectively adopting the extremist position of the Democratic Party and abortion industry leader Planned Parenthood.

Read more here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/melania-trump-champions-abortion-in-upcoming-memoir-fundamental-right/

