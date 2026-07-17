BREAKING: Anti-Pope? US Bishops Attack SSPX Founder

In 1976, Pope Paul VI met with Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre. The discussion was not about doctrine. It was about suppression. According to newly highlighted notes from a USCCB news service article, Paul VI rejected Lefebvre’s request to allow the Traditional Latin Mass in designated chapels, on the grounds of “liturgical unity.” The Mass was not to be accommodated. It was to be eliminated.

He points to Paul VI’s accusation that Lefebvre was acting “like an anti-pope,” while noting the article offers little engagement with Lefebvre’s theological objections. The Vatican’s determination to suppress the old rite was clear. The Traditional Mass was effectively prohibited until Pope John Paul II granted permissions and Pope Benedict XVI expanded them, only to see those permissions restricted again under Pope Francis.

Yet despite the suppression, devotion to the Traditional Latin Mass has endured. It has grown. And the 1976 meeting now reads as a preview of a war that continues to this day: a war not over liturgy, but over what the Church is and who gets to define it. The anti-pope accusation was meant to marginalize Lefebvre. Now it looks like a confession.

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