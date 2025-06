BREAKING: Antifa ATTACKS March for Life in Quebec, Canada

Antifa operatives have ATTACKED the May 31st March for Life in Quebec City, Canada, using smoke bombs, sirens, and intimidation tactics on peaceful pro-life marchers. John-Henry Westen speaks with Georges Buscemi of Campagne Québec-Vie about the violent disruption, where Buscemi blasts the government’s silence and inaction and warns of growing state tolerance for mob rule. Yet in the face of chaos, Quebec’s pro-life movement remains unshaken, adapting, growing, and refusing to be silenced. This isn’t just a protest, it’s a battle for basic freedoms.

