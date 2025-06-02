BREAKING: Antifa ATTACKS March for Life in Quebec, Canada
Breaking NewsSee More
Antifa operatives have ATTACKED the May 31st March for Life in Quebec City, Canada, using smoke bombs, sirens, and intimidation tactics on peaceful pro-life marchers. John-Henry Westen speaks with Georges Buscemi of Campagne Québec-Vie about the violent disruption, where Buscemi blasts the government’s silence and inaction and warns of growing state tolerance for mob rule. Yet in the face of chaos, Quebec’s pro-life movement remains unshaken, adapting, growing, and refusing to be silenced. This isn’t just a protest, it’s a battle for basic freedoms.
U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews
****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
****
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
June 2, 2025
Comments