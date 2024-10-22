BREAKING | Archbishop Viganò endorses Trump, calls Kamala a ‘monster who obeys Satan’
In an open letter addressed to American Catholics, former U.S. nuncio Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò argued that Donald Trump is the ‘only possible choice’ in the upcoming presidential elections and that his Democrat opponent Kamala Harris ‘obeys Satan.’
READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/archbishop-vigano-endorses-trump-tells-catholics-abstaining-means-allying-oneself-with-the-enemy/
October 22, 2024
