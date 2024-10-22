Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING | Archbishop Viganò endorses Trump, calls Kamala a ‘monster who obeys Satan’

Breaking News

Breaking News

See More

In an open letter addressed to American Catholics, former U.S. nuncio Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò argued that Donald Trump is the ‘only possible choice’ in the upcoming presidential elections and that his Democrat opponent Kamala Harris ‘obeys Satan.’

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/archbishop-vigano-endorses-trump-tells-catholics-abstaining-means-allying-oneself-with-the-enemy/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

October 22, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

BREAKING | Archbishop Viganò endorses Trump, calls Kamala a ‘monster who obeys Satan’

Recent Videos
4:43

BREAKING | Pope Francis' newest cardinal has a SHOCKING LGBT record

Recent Videos
14:11

BREAKING | All you need to know about Melania Trump's endorsement of abortion in her new book

Recent Videos
3:57

BREAKING | FBI whistleblower urges Americans to vote, pray the Rosary and do First Friday devotions

Recent Videos
5:04

BREAKING | Pope Francis triples down: ‘Divine inspiration’ is ‘present in every faith’

Recent Videos
9:12

BREAKING | Trump safe following second assassination Attempt

Recent Videos
16:02

BREAKING | Pope Francis: ‘Every religion is a way to arrive at God’

Recent Videos
2:33

(HEART)BREAKING: Trump’s IVF mandate

Recent Videos
10:33

BREAKING | Bishop Strickland warns of apostasy ‘at the top’ of the Church

Recent Videos
5:30

BREAKING | Archbishop Viganò shows how Francis' Vatican uses same playbook as the deep state

Recent Videos
4:37

BREAKING | Archbishop Viganò reveals name of cardinal he says is a kingpin in Vatican corruption

Recent Videos
4:57

BREAKING | Cardinal Cupich causes SCANDAL speaking at abortion-crazed DNC

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...