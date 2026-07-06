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BREAKING: Archbishop Vigano Sends Heartfelt Blessings to SSPX as Attendance Explodes

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John-Henry Westen reports on Catholics flocking to SSPX chapels after the consecration of four bishops last week in Switzerland.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s letter to the Superior General of the SSPX is also highlighted – the Italian praises the Society’s fidelity to Catholic tradition, encourages its bishops, priests, and faithful to remain steadfast, and argues that those preserving the traditional faith are being unjustly targeted while deeper problems within the Church remain unaddressed.

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July 6, 2026

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