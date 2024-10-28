Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING | Archbishop Viganò’s reaction to the Synod: ‘Wh*re of Babylon’

Breaking News

Breaking News

See More

Archbishop Viganò has warned that the Synod on Synodality is a vehicle for the ‘globalist agenda,’ supplanting the Catholic Church with ‘the Whore of Babylon that is subservient to the New World Order.’

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/exclusive-archbishop-viganos-reaction-to-the-synod-whore-of-babylon/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

October 28, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
5:44

BREAKING | Archbishop Viganò’s reaction to the Synod: ‘Wh*re of Babylon’

Recent Videos
8:55

BREAKING | Pope Francis’ encyclical Dilexit Nos: Sacred Heart is ‘incarnate synthesis of the Gospel’

Recent Videos
14:33

BREAKING | Archbishop Viganò endorses Trump, calls Kamala a ‘monster who obeys Satan’

Recent Videos
4:43

BREAKING | Pope Francis' newest cardinal has a SHOCKING LGBT record

Recent Videos
14:11

BREAKING | All you need to know about Melania Trump's endorsement of abortion in her new book

Recent Videos
3:57

BREAKING | FBI whistleblower urges Americans to vote, pray the Rosary and do First Friday devotions

Recent Videos
5:04

BREAKING | Pope Francis triples down: ‘Divine inspiration’ is ‘present in every faith’

Recent Videos
9:12

BREAKING | Trump safe following second assassination Attempt

Recent Videos
16:02

BREAKING | Pope Francis: ‘Every religion is a way to arrive at God’

Recent Videos
2:33

(HEART)BREAKING: Trump’s IVF mandate

Recent Videos
10:33

BREAKING | Bishop Strickland warns of apostasy ‘at the top’ of the Church

Recent Videos
5:30

BREAKING | Archbishop Viganò shows how Francis' Vatican uses same playbook as the deep state

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...