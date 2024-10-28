BREAKING | Archbishop Viganò’s reaction to the Synod: ‘Wh*re of Babylon’
Breaking NewsSee More
Archbishop Viganò has warned that the Synod on Synodality is a vehicle for the ‘globalist agenda,’ supplanting the Catholic Church with ‘the Whore of Babylon that is subservient to the New World Order.’
READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/exclusive-archbishop-viganos-reaction-to-the-synod-whore-of-babylon/
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
October 28, 2024
Recent EpisodesShow More
BREAKING | Pope Francis’ encyclical Dilexit Nos: Sacred Heart is ‘incarnate synthesis of the Gospel’
BREAKING | FBI whistleblower urges Americans to vote, pray the Rosary and do First Friday devotions
Comments