BREAKING: Argentina’s Javier Milei denounces ‘bloody abortion agenda’ at 2024 Davos summit
Argentina’s president Javier Milei told the World Economic Forum’s Davos summit that socialists are promoting population control and ‘the bloody abortion agenda’ since, they believe, human beings ‘damage the planet.’
January 17, 2024
