BREAKING | Bishop SLAMS Sacrilege After PM Carney’s Communion

After video surfaced of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney receiving Holy Communion despite his vocal support for abortion, Bishop William McGrattan—president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops—has affirmed that Canon Law permits denial of Communion in cases of manifest grave sin. Citing Canon 915, McGrattan’s rare public statement is being hailed by faithful Catholics as a long-overdue defense of Eucharistic integrity. In an era of sacrilege and scandal, will other bishops finally follow suit?

MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/head-of-canadian-bishops-supports-denying-communion-to-pro-abortion-politicians-like-mark-carney/

