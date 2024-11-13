Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING | Bishop Strickland rebukes US bishops for their silence on Pope Francis’ errors: ‘What will it take?’

Bishop Strickland strongly rebuked ‘silent’ US bishops in an open letter at the USCCB’s annual meeting in Baltimore, condemning them for refusing to speak out against ‘false messages constantly flowing from the Vatican’ under Pope Francis. Bishop Strickland reminded the USCCB that God ‘will send forth His avenging angels to heap coals of fire upon the heads’ of unfaithful bishops and accused many prelates of ‘blaspheming the very Truth that the original apostles died to preserve.’ ‘Pope Francis has abdicated his responsibility to serve as the primary guardian of the Deposit of Faith,’ Bishop Strickland declared, warning bishops that the responsibility of protecting the faith falls to them. 

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/bishop-strickland-god-will-punish-bishops-for-their-silence-while-pope-francis-destroys-the-church/‎

November 13, 2024

