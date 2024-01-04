BREAKING: Bishops banned from ‘total or definitive denial’ of Fiducia Supplicans

Cardinal Victor Fernández’s response comes after numerous bishops and bishops’ conferences across the globe expressed official rejection of Fiducia Supplicans’ call for same-sex blessings.



READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cardinal-fernandez-bishops-banned-from-total-or-definitive-denial-of-fiducia-supplicans/

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten