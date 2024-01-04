BREAKING: Bishops banned from ‘total or definitive denial’ of Fiducia Supplicans
Cardinal Victor Fernández’s response comes after numerous bishops and bishops’ conferences across the globe expressed official rejection of Fiducia Supplicans’ call for same-sex blessings.
READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cardinal-fernandez-bishops-banned-from-total-or-definitive-denial-of-fiducia-supplicans/
January 4, 2024
