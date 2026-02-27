BREAKING: Bishops secretly DO NOT submit to Francis' teachings | Bishop Schneider

Bishop Athanasius Schneider dropped a bombshell: Multiple bishops have admitted to him privately that they do not submit — in mind or will — to the authoritative teachings of Pope Francis. They simply will not say so publicly.

In a live interview with veteran Vatican journalist Robert Moynihan, Schneider revealed that when he asks fellow bishops off the record whether they can accept Amoris Laetitia’s provisions on communion for the divorced and remarried, or Fiducia Supplicans on blessing same-sex couples, the answer is always no. Publicly, they remain silent. Privately, they admit what they cannot believe.

Schneider does not exempt himself. He openly states he cannot submit his intellect and will to these teachings. He goes further, pointing to Vatican II itself — specifically Lumen Gentium 16, which speaks of adoring the same God with Muslims — as a statement he cannot honestly accept. The act of adoration, he insists, is substantially different for Christians who pray as children of God through baptism.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten