BREAKING: Bishops show Pope Francis' statement on Holy Communion contains 'HERESY'

A group of bishops, priests, and Catholic scholars have publicly declared Pope Francis' statement on Holy Communion in a recent Apostolic Letter to be 'heresy.' They argue that the statement only identifies faith, and not repentance for sin, as a necessary condition to 'worthily receive the Eucharist,' which is a view condemned by the Council of Trent as heretical.

The John-Henry Westen ShowSeptember 16, 2022

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

