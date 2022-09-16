BREAKING: Bishops show Pope Francis' statement on Holy Communion contains 'HERESY'
A group of bishops, priests, and Catholic scholars have publicly declared Pope Francis' statement on Holy Communion in a recent Apostolic Letter to be 'heresy.' They argue that the statement only identifies faith, and not repentance for sin, as a necessary condition to 'worthily receive the Eucharist,' which is a view condemned by the Council of Trent as heretical.
The John-Henry Westen ShowSeptember 16, 2022
