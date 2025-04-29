Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: Canada's NEW Anti-Catholic Prime Minister?!

Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, openly pro-abortion and pro-euthanasia, has received Holy Communion in defiance of Catholic teaching. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre offers no moral alternative, pandering to the left and abandoning pro-life Canadians. Canada’s leaders have embraced a culture of death, from child killing in the womb to state-sanctioned suicide, while silencing voices of faith and truth.

MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-mark-carney-wins-canadian-election-as-liberals-secure-fourth-term-reports/

April 29, 2025

