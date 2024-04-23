BREAKING: Candace Owens Announces She Has Joined the Catholic Church
In an announcement met with celebration, Candace Owens posted on social media Monday that she recently ‘made the decision to go home’ by becoming a member of the Catholic Church.
Watch Candace Owens’ husband George Farmer explain the power behind his deep Catholic faith: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/the-most-powerful-force-candace-owens-husband-describes-his-christian-faith/
