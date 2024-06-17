Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING | Unpacking Candace Owens vs Piers Morgan

Candace Owens recently appeared on Piers Morgan’s show and proclaimed that Christ is King, that we should not be involved in constant global wars in Israel, Gaza, Ukraine, and Russia, and slammed critics calling her anti-semitic. She was an unstoppable force, stating the hard truths and Catholic doctrine that the world needs to hear – and already she’s got that message out to millions of people worldwide.

June 17, 2024

