BREAKING | Cardinal Müller: A Liberal Pope Could SPLIT the Church

John-Henry Westen reacts to Cardinal Müller’s bombshell interview, warning that electing a liberal pope could fracture the Catholic Church. Müller, former head of the CDF, says the real crisis is not left vs. right—but truth vs. heresy.

John-Henry connects these concerns to Pope Francis’ approval of same-sex blessings through Fiducia Supplicans and highlights Bishop Strickland’s blunt warning: a heretic cannot be pope. As the conclave draws near, faithful Catholics are urged to pray fervently for a true defender of the faith to emerge.

April 24, 2025

