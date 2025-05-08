Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: Leo XIV an anti-Trump American, who urged invalid Confession by phone during COVID?

After days of solemn prayer and deliberation in the Sistine Chapel, the cardinals have elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the 268th successor of St. Peter—Pope Leo XIV. Watch the historic moment as Pope Leo XIV steps onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to deliver his first blessing, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the global Church.

What will this new papacy mean for Catholics around the world? Stay tuned for full coverage, expert insights, and reactions from Rome and beyond.

May 8, 2025

