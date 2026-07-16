BREAKING | Cardinal Sarah: ‘Gender ideology’ and ‘Islamic fundamentalism’ are ‘apocalyptic beasts‘

Cardinal Robert Sarah has delivered a stark warning at the European Parliament: gender ideology and Islamic fundamentalism are “apocalyptic beasts” threatening modern civilization. The former prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship reaffirmed comments first made during the 2015 Synod on the Family, arguing that both movements, though different in origin, seek to redefine the human person and undermine the family by replacing God’s design with competing ideologies.

Speaking from his perspective as an African cardinal, Sarah also condemned political and financial pressure from wealthier nations to promote gender ideology and LGBT policies in Africa. Developing nations, he insisted, should not be forced to accept social agendas in exchange for aid while struggling with basic needs such as healthcare, education, and clean water. Africa has the right to determine its own moral and cultural future without outside coercion.

The cardinal’s remarks draw a clear line: the fight against these ideologies is not cultural, it is spiritual. And the West, having embraced them, is now exporting its spiritual sickness to the rest of the world. Cardinal Sarah warns that the consequences will be apocalyptic. The question is whether anyone in power will listen.

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