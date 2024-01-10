BREAKING: Christian jailed over January 6 calls fellow prisoners to Jesus in new open letter
Breaking NewsSee More
In an open letter sent exclusively to LifeSiteNews, jailed Christian Leo Kelly wrote to his fellow January 6 prisoners words of encouragement, hope, and faith in Jesus. “Jesus saves, Jesus liberates, and Jesus vindicates. Your victory is assured in Him.”
READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-christian-jailed-over-january-6-calls-fellow-prisoners-to-jesus-in-new-open-letter/
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
January 10, 2024
Recent EpisodesShow More
'Servants of Satan’: Archbishop Viganò responds to Pope Francis' ‘blessings’ for homosexual couples
BREAKING | Former LGBT activist told Cardinal Burke the Latin Mass helped him convert to Catholicism
Comments