BREAKING: Christian jailed over January 6 calls fellow prisoners to Jesus in new open letter

In an open letter sent exclusively to LifeSiteNews, jailed Christian Leo Kelly wrote to his fellow January 6 prisoners words of encouragement, hope, and faith in Jesus. “Jesus saves, Jesus liberates, and Jesus vindicates. Your victory is assured in Him.”

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-christian-jailed-over-january-6-calls-fellow-prisoners-to-jesus-in-new-open-letter/

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten