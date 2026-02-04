Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: Conservative bishops SPLIT on SSPX: Viganò vs Eleganti

Breaking News

Breaking News

See More

The Priestly Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) =announced that it will consecrate new bishops without Vatican approval on July 1, citing a “grave necessity” to continue its ministry. This explosive move, after failed talks with Rome, is creating a deep rift among conservative Catholic leaders.

Read full story here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/sspx-announces-consecration-of-bishops-without-vatican-approval/

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 3, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
8:37

BREAKING: Conservative bishops SPLIT on SSPX: Viganò vs Eleganti

Recent Videos
7:58

BREAKING | Everything you NEED TO KNOW about the SSPX bishops

Recent Videos
3:51

BREAKING: New USCCB leadership pro-life or pro-abortion?

Recent Videos
2:19

BREAKING: Vatican REJECTS Mary as Co-Redemptrix?!

Recent Videos
4:24

BREAKING: Pagan rituals at Vatican? Nostra Aetate’s 60th sparks OUTRAGE

Recent Videos
6:10

BREAKING | Freedom Convoy leaders sentenced to 18 months house arrest

Recent Videos
4:19

Viganò BLASTS Pope Leo over his abortion comments

Recent Videos
12:02

BREAKING | Pope Leo on LGBTQ: 'We have to change attitudes before we ever change doctrine'

Recent Videos
6:28

BREAKING | Pope Leo meets with Pro-LGBTQ James Martin: Global scandal?!

Recent Videos
17:34

Proof of demonic possession in Minnesota church shooting

Recent Videos
6:39

BREAKING: Missionaries of Charity DEFY Gaza evacuation orders

Recent Videos
6:43

LEAKED AUDIO: Cardinals and bishops caught supporting sexually deviant priest group

Comments

5 Comments

    Loading...