BREAKING: Conservative bishops SPLIT on SSPX: Viganò vs Eleganti
Breaking NewsSee More
The Priestly Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) =announced that it will consecrate new bishops without Vatican approval on July 1, citing a “grave necessity” to continue its ministry. This explosive move, after failed talks with Rome, is creating a deep rift among conservative Catholic leaders.
Read full story here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/sspx-announces-consecration-of-bishops-without-vatican-approval/
HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL
U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews
****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
****
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
February 3, 2026
Comments