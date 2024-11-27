BREAKING | Elite Abuse Networks EXPOSED - Survivor’s Shocking Testimony

Anneke Lucas’ harrowing testimony as a survivor of satanic sexual abuse and trafficking. Prominent figures, including Pierre Elliott Trudeau and David Rockefeller, claimed as participants in global pedophile and blackmail networks.

Liz Yore, an experienced advocate for trafficking victims, explores the credibility of Lucas’ claims and links them to high-profile cases like Jeffrey Epstein and Belgium’s Dutroux case.

Exposing the urgent need for justice and the need to shed light on the darkness of elite corruption, calls for the release of suppressed evidence to protect vulnerable children and bring perpetrators to justice.

