BREAKING: Elon Musk Predicts NEW Neuralink Transhumanism

Elon Musk predicts superintelligent AI and human-enhancing tech may be on the horizon, ushering in a future of brain chips, robotic augmentation, and moral dilemmas. While Neuralink promises breakthroughs for the disabled, Musk envisions a world where humans become “super beings.” John-Henry Westen challenges the spiritual cost of this vision, warning of transhumanist coercion, ideological conformity, and a digital path that may echo the mark of the beast.

June 20, 2025

