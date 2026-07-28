Breaking: Evangelical Christian Torches Largest Catholic Shrine

The Shrine of Our Lady of Medjugorje, one of the world’s most visited Catholic pilgrimage sites, has been desecrated. A reported act of vandalism and arson has left the faithful in shock. But the attack is not only physical. It is the symptom of a deeper misunderstanding that fuels anti-Catholic hostility.

John-Henry Westen argues that this violence is rooted in misconceptions about Catholic teaching, particularly the belief that Catholics worship Mary. The truth is the opposite: Catholic doctrine places Jesus Christ infinitely above every creature, including Mary. The saints are alive in Christ, and asking for their intercession is consistent with Scripture. The attack on the shrine is not just an act of hatred; it is the result of theological confusion that escalates into violence.

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/vandals-desecrate-marian-statues-torch-altar-at-medjugorje-days-before-youth-festival/

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