BREAKING | Everything you NEED TO KNOW about the SSPX bishops

The bishops of the SSPX have been tasked with “proceeding with new episcopal consecrations” on July 1, according to an official press release from Superior General Fr. Davide Pagliarani.

The General House of the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X announced Monday that it plans to proceed with new episcopal consecrations later this year, citing what it described as an “objective state of grave necessity” for the continuation of its sacramental ministry.

In a press release dated February 2, Father Pagliarani said the SSPX’s bishops have been tasked with carrying out the consecrations on July 1. The announcement was made at the Society’s International Seminary of Saint-Curé-d’Ars in Flavigny-sur-Ozerain, France, at the ceremony in which new seminarians receive the cassock.

