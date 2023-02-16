The John-Henry Westen Show

BREAKING: Famous doctor accuses UNICEF, WHO of sterilizing mothers

Doctor Wahome Ngare is combatting the diabolical poison that has been sterilizing mothers in a truly dangerous and covert operation tied to UNICEF, the WHO, and more. John-Henry Westen has the full details, revealed by the Catholic Doctors Association, which discovered that beta-hCG — a hormone produced by a growing baby — was STOPPED by these “vaccines.” As a result, women were being sterilized against their will and knowledge. Countless women faced infertility because of the poison that was given them as a “vaccine,” but Dr. Wahome Ngare is officially revealing the true damage done by them in a breaking exposé that will have irreversible consequences around the world. FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT! https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com

