BREAKING: Famous doctor accuses UNICEF, WHO of sterilizing mothers
Doctor Wahome Ngare is combatting the diabolical poison that has been sterilizing mothers in a truly dangerous and covert operation tied to UNICEF, the WHO, and more. John-Henry Westen has the full details, revealed by the Catholic Doctors Association, which discovered that beta-hCG — a hormone produced by a growing baby — was STOPPED by these "vaccines." As a result, women were being sterilized against their will and knowledge. Countless women faced infertility because of the poison that was given them as a "vaccine," but Dr. Wahome Ngare is officially revealing the true damage done by them in a breaking exposé that will have irreversible consequences around the world.
The John-Henry Westen ShowFebruary 16, 2023
